NATPE Announces 2020 Dates For Budapest Market

NATPE announced that next year’s NATPE Budapest International will run from June 30-July 3, 2020.

The market dates have been moved back by a week to adjust for the influx of people in the city for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship games, some of which will take place in Budapest the weeks before NBI 2020. This year’s market came to a close yesterday.

Streaming executives and leaders will gather for NATPE Streaming Plus, which will take place on July 30, 2019. Keynotes and speakers include CBS All Access’s Julie McNamara, Hulu’s Heather Moosnick, and Netflix’ Amy Reinhard, among others.