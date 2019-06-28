AMC Central Europe Acquires Cinema Titles From Prime

Prime Entertainment Group signed a package deal with AMC Central Europe.

AMC Central Europe acquired over 50 episodes of cinema-related programming, including Zoom In, and Hollywood Singing and Dancing. The package also includes the documentaries The Battle of Stalingrad, Lenin, Yuri Gargarin, Seven Years in Solitude, and Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We have been signing deals together with AMC Central Europe since 2011, at first with our cinema related shows, and now we have widened our deals to other genres such as documentary and entertainment. We have the chance to represent great producers and we are very proud that so many of their shows found their place on the AMC channels, especially in the Eastern Europe region where our presence gets stronger year after year.”