NATPE Enters Partnership With CITVC

NATPE announced a new partnership deal with the China International Television Corporation (CITVC).

NATPE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation with CITVC. As part of this official partnership, they will execute a multi-level and wide-ranging effort toward exhibition publicity, guest invitations, and international promotion for the China International Film & TV Programs Exhibition (CIFTPE). Organized by CITVC and hosted by the China Media Group, the CIFTPE will foster cultural exchange and the exhibition of film and TV content. The 16th edition of CIFTPE will take place in Beijing from September 11-12, 2019.

Jianing Shen, executive vice president of CITVC and general manager of CHNPEC, commented: “CITVC is thrilled to partner with such a prestigious organization as NATPE. CEO JP Bommel and NATPE have been instrumental in our global content relationship-building. We have already produced several events with NATPE’s support in Los Angeles within the last year and appreciate their input and extensive contacts. On our side, we look forward to welcoming the NATPE community to the 16th CIFTPE this September and introducing them to many creative Chinese production and broadcast executives.”