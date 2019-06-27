All3media Int’l To Distribute ‘All Creatures Great An

Channel 5 commissioned Playground to produce All Creatures Great and Small.

Co-produced with Masterpiece on PBS in the U.S., the series is adapted from James Herriot’s collection of stories. The factual series follows the adventures of a young country veterinarian. All3media International will handle international distribution.

Colin Callender, executive producer and CEO of Playground, remarked, “At a time when the country feels more divided than ever, Herriot’s glorious books remind us how to connect and belong again. The series will embrace the fun and the nostalgia of revisiting the England of the past, while celebrating Herriot’s values that, despite all our current upheaval, still underpin British life today.”