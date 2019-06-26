Up The Ladder: Xilam Animation

Xilam Animation named Charles Courcier as head of Digital Production.

In his newly created position reporting to Morgann Favennac, EVP of Global Sales Development, Courcier will oversee sourcing, developing, financing, and producing of original web series for the company’s YouTube presence. In addition to expanding Xilam’s presence across AVoD platforms, he will also develop animated web series for adult audiences.

Prior to joining Xilam, Courcier served as head of Digital Production at Amuse, a subsidiary of Millimages.