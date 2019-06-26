All3media Int’l Secures CEE Deals For Gardening Content

All3media International inked a raft of sales deals for gardening content in its portfolio.

AMC Networks Central Europe obtained a package of content for 123 hours to broadcast on its Spektrum Home channel in Hungary. The package covers Britain’s Best Back Gardens (pictured), Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens, and Gardeners’ World.

Slovenia’s RTVS picked up 25 hours of Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens and Monty Don’s American Gardens. LNK in Lithuania acquired the eighth season of Love Your Garden.