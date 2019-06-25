SPI/FIlmBox Enters Licensing Deal With MGM

SPI International/FilmBox signed a licensing deal with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), acquiring movie titles for subscribers in the Middle East.

SPI/FilmBox subscribers in the Middle East will be able to access MGM titles, including Get Shorty, Rocky, Pink Panther I & II, The Man in the Iron Mask, and Legally Blonde, among many others.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, said, “I’m proud to announce our partnership with one of Hollywood’s biggest movie and media companies, Metro Goldwyn Mayer. Much of my excitement comes from our ability to offer our Middle East subscribers some of the best movies that MGM has ever produced.”