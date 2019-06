MISTCO Inks Deal With Alpha TV

MISTCO secured a broadcast agreement for its drama series Hold My Hand with Alpha TV.

Starring Alina Boz and Alp Navruz, the drama series tells the story of when Azra met Cenk. When Azra’s father is found dead and her brother is missing, she meets Mrs. Feride, who introduces Azra to the spoiled Cenk.

The series will air under the Greek title Kpata Moy To Xepi on Alpha TV beginning June 30, 2019.