Hervé Michel Reappointed TVFI Prez

Hervé Michel was reappointed as president of TV France International by its administrative board during yesterday’s General Meeting in Paris, France.

Michel first chaired the French TV export association in January 2016. With this latest reappointment, he will serve his third term. Michel previously served as director of International Affairs at France Télévisions until late 2015. Before serving as deputy director in 2007 to 2012, he created and led the international unit of France Télévisions Distribution from 1992 to 2007.

Michel commented, “I am very happy to continue my mission with the association I was a member of for many years before having the honor of chairing it. I am also proud to support French excellence internationally.”