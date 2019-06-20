Starlings Entertainment expanded with the launch of its new television division.
Led by studio executive and producer Chris Philip, Starlings Television will develop, co-produce, and co-finance original scripted content. At its official launch, Starlings TV announced two scripted dramas that have been greenlit. Commissioned for The CW Network, Pandora is a new young adult sci-fi series. Produced by Shaftesbury, Departure will broadcast on the Global Television Network in Canada and NBCUniversal channels in select international territories.
Philip said, “We are creating a well-balanced slate while adjusting to the constant shift in content creation by offering co-financing to networks, studio partners, producers and writers worldwide.”
