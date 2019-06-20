Starlings Entertainment Launches TV Unit Led By Chris Philip

Starlings Entertainment expanded with the launch of its new television division.

Led by studio executive and producer Chris Philip, Starlings Television will develop, co-produce, and co-finance original scripted content. At its official launch, Starlings TV announced two scripted dramas that have been greenlit. Commissioned for The CW Network, Pandora is a new young adult sci-fi series. Produced by Shaftesbury, Departure will broadcast on the Global Television Network in Canada and NBCUniversal channels in select international territories.

Philip said, “We are creating a well-balanced slate while adjusting to the constant shift in content creation by offering co-financing to networks, studio partners, producers and writers worldwide.”