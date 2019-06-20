SPI/FilmBox Secures EBL Rights For Gametoon HD

SPI/FilmBox acquired the exclusive linear and digital rights to the Esports Balkan League (EBL) from Fortuna Esports.

Viewers will be able to watch the EBL games on Gametoon HD this summer. EBL features the best eight teams from 10 European countries as they compete in a League of Legends tournament. Available worldwide in English, Gametoon HD offers gaming entertainment content, including Stream Nation and other eSports tournaments.

Revi Benshoshan, director of Acquisitions at SPI International, commented, “It is with great pleasure that I announce that SPI/FilmBox’s Gametoon HD channel is the sole carrier of EBL (League of Legends), the biggest regional eSports competition featuring the most popular online video game ever.”