NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment’s Global Content Hub handles the distribution for a variety of programs in every genre.

The Life of Earth From Spacepresents stunning cinematic views of Earth’s history, from its most dramatic catastrophes to the planet’s greatest moments. Kundali Bhagya (Destined Love) is a family drama in which two sisters discover their estranged mother and sister after their father’s death (pictured).

In Altar'd, engaged couples have twelve weeks to lose weight before their big wedding day. Family drama Carmen revolves around the title protagonist who will have to tell a thousand more lies to cover up the first one she told in order to get a job.