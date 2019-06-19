NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group showcases a wide variety of feature dramas and horror flicks.

In Follow Me, Sophie and her two friends start receiving anonymous messages on their trip to Los Angeles. Fat Legs finds Anna traveling to Paris with her best friend to escape her nagging parents and other responsibilities.

In Blood 13, a reckless female detective risks her life to catch the person behind a mysterious serial killing spree. The Remarkable Life of John Weld chronicles the humble beginnings of John Weld and highlights his time as a Hollywood stunt double, journalist, and novelist.

Four Aussie pals and siblings take a road trip to California in dramedy For Now (pictured).