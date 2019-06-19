NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment will be at the InterContinental with a slate of drama series.

At the helm, Revival (pictured) tells the story of Kemal, who falls into a coma after a building fire. When he reawakens, he finds that his family has moved on without him. Forbidden Fruit plays on the family differences between two sisters, Zeynep and Yildiz. Zeynep dreams of a satisfying career, while Yildiz wants to marry rich.

In Our Story, Filiz, who is forced to take care of her young siblings, doesn't think she has time for love, until she meets Baris. Drama series Woman follows Bahar, a young mother, who is dealing with her abandonment issues when her estranged mother and sister reappear in her life.