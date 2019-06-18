Up The Ladder: Univision

Univision appointed Elizabeth Asencio to senior vice president and head of Distribution Marketing.

Reporting to Henry Ahn, president of Content Distribution and Partnerships, Asencio brings over 20 years of experience in media organizations to Univision. She most recently served as head of Content Acquisition for Atlantic Broadband.

Ahn stated, “Elizabeth’s wealth of experience creating and implementing successful sales and marketing programs makes her an immensely valuable addition to our distribution team. We are thrilled to bring her expertise and creativity to Univision.”