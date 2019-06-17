ZED To Distribute ‘Her Name Was Grace Kelly’

The French independent producer and distributor ZED will be handling international sales for Her Name Was Grace Kelly.

Produced by Patrick Spica Productions, the documentary reveals an intimate portrait of the movie star who became Princess of Monaco, with commentary from family members including Prince Albert of Monaco. The documentary came about through an exclusive agreement between the Principality of Monaco and Patrick Spica Productions. Director Serge de Sampigny was able to access private archives of Grace Kelly and her husband Prince Rainier III.

ZED will launch Her Name Was Grace Kelly at Sunny Side of the Doc.