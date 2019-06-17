Prime Entertainment Inks Deals With RTP And Stingray

Prime Entertainment Group announced two separate deals with RTP and Stingray Music for live concert content.

The Portuguese broadcaster and the Canadian multi-platform service picked up live music concerts, from artists such as Coldplay, Interpol, and The Lumineers, among other artists, to be aired in multiple international territories.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We have been working with RTP since 2016 especially for our Biographies and now they have gone for our concerts. It’s a great satisfaction for us to see that many of our clients find among our Music catalog the amount and the quality programs that they seek, like Stingray whom we’ve already signed five deals with in the last year and we expect more to come.”