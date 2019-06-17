All3media Int’l Secures Canadian Non-Scripted Deals

All3media International inked non-scripted deals for factual specials in Canada.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) picked up a package of content including Bollywood: The World’s Biggest Film Industry, Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story, and Secrets of the Royal Babies. CBC also acquired 18 hours of Travel Man: 48 Hours in… for its CBC Gem streaming platform. Radio Canada, CBC’s French-language unit, procured Drowning in Plastic.

Maria Ishak, SVP Sales North America at All3media International, said, “This wide-ranging selection of factual content acquired in Canada perfectly illustrates the fantastic variety of titles available in our current portfolio. Our ongoing collaborations with the industry’s leading factual producers ensure we’re able to deliver first-class programming that informs, entertains and enlightens audiences on the world’s most talked-about topics.”