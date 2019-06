ABS- CBN’s ‘Now And Forever’ To Air In Myanmar

ABS-CBN International Distribution signed an acquisition deal for its drama series Now and Forever with Myanmar’s Sky Net.

Starring Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia, the romantic drama tells the story of star-crossed lovers who struggle to maintain their love against difficult conditions. The series will be dubbed or subtitled in Burmese.

Now and Forever will air on the pay-TV channel Sky Net International Drama Channel beginning June 24, 2019.