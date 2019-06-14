Monte-Carlo TV Fest Opens With ‘L.A.’s Finest’ French Premiere

The 59th Monte-Carlo Television Festival began this evening with Prince Albert II of Monaco presenting an opening speech.

Following a red carpet entrance at the Grimaldi Forum, the Golden Nymph fiction and news juries were shown on stage. The opening ceremony finished with the French premiere screening of the first episode of L.A.’s Finest.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, commented, “The gap between television and cinema is definitely closing in these exciting times in the global content business and the Festival’s outstanding line-up of talent certainly reflects this. We are so thrilled to have secured the French Premiere of L.A.’s Finest, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, and I am delighted to welcome the series’ stars, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba to Monte-Carlo.”