MGM TV To Adapt YA Novel ‘Aurora Rising’

MGM Television optioned to develop YA sci-fi thriller Aurora Rising, written by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff, into a TV series.

Set in the year 2380, Aurora Rising centers on Ty Jones and his squad of misfits as they discover that the young girl they’ve rescued may be a catalyst for a war. MGM Television will produce the series, with executive producers Bill Todman Jr. and Edward Milstein.

Steve Stark, MGM president, Television Production and Development, stated, “Amie and Jay have created something really special with Aurora Rising. Their novel blends comedy, action and heart seamlessly in such a wonderful way. We are all looking forward to working with them, Bill and the whole creative team at Level 1 to bring this impressive story to television.”