HotSwitch Partners With TV Azteca For App Rollout

HotSwitch announced a major agreement with Mexico’s TV Azteca for its integration with the TV Azteca Conecta app.

HotSwitch provides the interactive engine behind the app, which allows users to connect with one another through chatrooms, polls, live video, and games. HotSwitch was developed in 2015 as part of the start-up accelerator Alchemist in Silicon Valley. The social and interactive TV platform also received investments from BTF Media and SayWhisky.

HotSwitch presents partners with options to monetize live fan interactions and offers real-time analytics for viewer engagement. (Pictured: HotSwitch co-founders Andres Aranguibel, CEO, and Ravel Antunes, CTO)