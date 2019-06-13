Armoza Formats Signs Pan-Balkan Deal For ‘The Four’

Armoza Formats inked a pan-Balkan license deal for the singing competition series The Four.

Produced by Emotion Production, the first season of the local production will air on PRVA in Serbia and Montenegro, as well as in Macedonia and Bosnia. Originally developed and produced by Armoza Formats, The Four is a competition in which four finalists sing against talented newcomers. The Balkan adaptation will start airing in fall 2019.

The format has also recently been commissioned for a second season on Record TV in Brazil.