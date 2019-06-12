Gusto TV Expands With Samsung

Gusto Worldwide Media launched Gusto TV on TV Plus, the digital entertainment app available on Samsung TVs in the U.S.

Viewers who own Samsung smart TVs will be able to access Gusto’s culinary programming as a subscription free linear channel. Gusto TV’s recent rollout includes U.S. OTT platforms such as STIRR, Pluto TV, XUMO, and more.

Chris Knight (pictured), president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Gusto TV is becoming a U.S. streaming disrupter. This is our first smart TV deal and we’re launching with the largest producer of televisions in North America. This is an exciting new way to bring Gusto content to the consumer.”