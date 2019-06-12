ATV Brings ‘Love And Hate’ To Mexico

ATV announced that Love And Hate will air on Imagen TV in Mexico beginning June 18, 2019.

The romantic drama series will broadcast under the Spanish title Amor y Odio. The series revolves around two individuals burdened by secrets. Ali, who spent his youth in prison, and Mavi, who has never loved anyone, get to know each other by writing letters. But when the time comes to meet in person, they’re uncertain whether they can overcome personal demons.

In April, Imagen TV started broadcasting the ATV series Lifeline under the title Mar Negro.