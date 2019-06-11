25-Year-Old Le Rendez-Vous Showcases France’s New TV Shows

This year, Le Rendez-Vous — organized by Paris-based TV France International (TVFI), the trade association of French TV program exporters — will celebrate 25 years of promoting the international sales of French TV content and co-productions.

Dedicated to sales, meetings, networking opportunities, and screenings, Le Rendez-Vous will gather more than 260 international acquisition executives from over 60 countries in the seaside town of Biarritz, along the southwest coast of France, from September 8-12, 2019. Approximately 130 French exporters will showcase over 1,000 programs, from series and animation to documentaries and TV movies.

The 25th edition will be the first for Sarah Hemar (pictured above with TVFI president Herve Michel) as the new executive director of TV France International.

Overall export figures in 2017, which included sales, presales, and co-productions, totaled over 325 million euro, with international sales raising by 8.5 percent and reaching 205 million euro. TV France International expects to maintain this productive streak as a result of its quality programming and its suitability for the shifting digital and global markets.

The complete schedule of Le Rendez-Vous 2019 will be announced in the coming days.