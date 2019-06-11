The Jim Henson Company‘s recently relaunched distribution unit Henson Independent Properties (HIP) picked up the distribution rights to two new series, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin and #Friends.
Currently in development with Henson and Alchemy II, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin revolves around the magical adventures of Teddy and Grubby. T&B Media Global’s CG-animated series #Friends follows the Hash Taggers as they embark on missions across the universe.
Claudia Scott-Hansen, SVP Global Distribution at The Jim Henson Company, stated, “As an alternative smaller label managed by an extremely experienced, skilled and well-connected distribution team, HIP is well-positioned to represent a wide range of genres for the global audience. The beloved Teddy Ruxpin is as relevant as ever to today’s kids, and the new original series, #Friends, provides a rich and immersive world of fresh characters with messages of unity, acceptance and friendship.”
