HIP Acquires Distribution Rights To ‘The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin’

The Jim Henson Company‘s recently relaunched distribution unit Henson Independent Properties (HIP) picked up the distribution rights to two new series, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin and #Friends.

Currently in development with Henson and Alchemy II, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin revolves around the magical adventures of Teddy and Grubby. T&B Media Global’s CG-animated series #Friends follows the Hash Taggers as they embark on missions across the universe.

Claudia Scott-Hansen, SVP Global Distribution at The Jim Henson Company, stated, “As an alternative smaller label managed by an extremely experienced, skilled and well-connected distribution team, HIP is well-positioned to represent a wide range of genres for the global audience. The beloved Teddy Ruxpin is as relevant as ever to today’s kids, and the new original series, #Friends, provides a rich and immersive world of fresh characters with messages of unity, acceptance and friendship.”