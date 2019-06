Cartoon Network Asia Pacific Orders ‘Lamput’ S3

Cartoon Network Asia Pacific gave the greenlight to the third season of Lamput.

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, the animated comedy series centers around the gooey orange substance named Lamput, who is being pursued by two scientists. Lamput‘s third season will roll out internationally in 2020 on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and Latin America, and on Boomerang in EMEA.