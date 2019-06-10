Turner UK Renews Prime Entertainment’s Cinema Series

Prime Entertainment Group signed a deal with Turner UK for the renewal of Hollywood’s Best Film Directors and picked up Close Up.

Hollywood’s Best Film Directors showcases a number of Hollywood directors, including George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, and Luc Besson. Close Up presents portraits of celebrities, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, and Bradley Cooper, among others.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, remarked, “We are very proud of this recent deal with Turner, they are great clients. We have been working together since 2015 with our best-seller series about Hollywood directors which work really well on their channel. This time they not only renewed the series but they also went for a new set of our celebrity portraits which was a true satisfaction for us and our production team.”