Xilam Animation Buys 50 Percent Shares In Cube Creative

Xilam Animation announced that the company entered negotiations for 50.1 percent of the shares and voting rights of Cube Creative, a French animation production company.

Founded in 2002, the digital animation studio has since worked on shorts, adverts, large-screen 3D films, features, and more. The acquisition will be settled in cash, while Creative Cube’s founding directors will retain the remaining 49.9 percent of the capital.

Marc du Pontavice, Xilam’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, “This first acquisition proposal fits perfectly with our business plan and will strengthen our strategic lead thanks to Cube Creative’s unique expertise in CGI animation. The excellent reputation of the company’s teams has been built on their creativity, their adaptability and their complete mastery of the latest technologies.”