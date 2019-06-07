Rakuten Viki Acquires Series From Croton Media

Rakuten Viki inked an acquisition deal with Croton Media.

Rakuten Viki acquired the streaming rights for a package of recent titles as well as forthcoming series. Seven series will premiere this month on Rakuten Viki as Viki Originals. The agreement includes the acquisition of General and I, Eternal Love, Love O2O, and Princess Weiyoung. The series debuting as Viki Originals are Negotiator, Age of Legends, and My Story for You.

Sarah Kim, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Rakuten Viki, commented, “This partnership with Croton Media solidifies our reputation as a platform of choice for international fans of Asian TV and entertainment. Our watch time for Chinese content has grown exponentially in the last few years, so we’re excited to answer our global audiences’ growing appetite for more mega-hits from China.”