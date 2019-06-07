CNN Worldwide And FX Networks Honored At Promax Awards

The Promax Awards 2019 gave CNN Worldwide and FX Networks top distinctions at this year’s awards ceremony.

CNN Worldwide was selected for Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year and FX Networks received North America Marketing Team of the Year. Additional honorees include the Amsterdam-based DutchToast with the Global Excellence Agency of the Year and the L.A.-based MOCEAN with the North America Agency of the Year.

Find the complete lists of North America winners and Global Excellence winners online.