ABS-CBN Signs Deal With Phoenix Satellite TV

ABS-CBN dramas will soon air on the Phoenix Movie Channel in China.

ABS-CBN secured a deal with Phoenix Satellite Television for the broadcast of a package of dramas and romantic comedies. The package includes 16 Filipino films: Barcelona: A Love Untold, Four Sisters and a Wedding, My Ex and Whys, You’re My Boss, Everything About Her, Can’t Help Falling In Love, Love You To The Stars and Back, Dear Other Self, My Perfect You, To Love Some Buddy, Can We Still Be Friends, Always Be My Maybe, The Achy Breaky Hearts, and First Love. It also features restored classics such as Someday in Heaven and The Wedding.

All films will air with Chinese subtitles.