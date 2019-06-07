ABS-CBN dramas will soon air on the Phoenix Movie Channel in China.

ABS-CBN secured a deal with Phoenix Satellite Television for the broadcast of a package of dramas and romantic comedies. The package includes 16 Filipino films: Barcelona: A Love UntoldFour Sisters and a WeddingMy Ex and WhysYou’re My BossEverything About HerCan’t Help Falling In LoveLove You To The Stars and BackDear Other SelfMy Perfect YouTo Love Some BuddyCan We Still Be FriendsAlways Be My MaybeThe Achy Breaky Hearts, and First Love. It also features restored classics such as Someday in Heaven and The Wedding.

All films will air with Chinese subtitles.