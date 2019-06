Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal International

NBCUniversal International promoted Lee Raftery to managing director, Europe, Middle East, and Africa Networks.

Beginning his new position in July, Raftery most recently served as managing director, UK & Emerging Markets. He will continue in his role as chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal International. As part of his role, Raftery will lead the consolidation of NBCUniversal’s pay-TV channels across EMEA into a single operation.