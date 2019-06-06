UKTV Launches On-Demand App On Apple TV

UKTV announced the launch of its on-demand app, UKTV Play, on Apple TV.

UKTV Play offers a wide variety of exclusive shows and quality programming. The on-demand app currently showcases the UKTV Original series Taskmaster, scripted comedy Sliced, and the new UKTV Original Judge Romesh.

Tom Davidson, UKTV Play’s general manager, commented, “Customers have been asking us to bring UKTV Play to Apple TV so I’m thrilled that they can now enjoy the seamless and brilliant viewing experience that the platform delivers. With thousands of hours of TV, exclusive previews and box-sets on offer, there’s truly something for everyone on UKTV Play, and by bringing it to the popular Apple TV platform, our extensive supply of entertaining TV is now even more accessible.”