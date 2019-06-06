Monte-Carlo TV Fest Reveals Special Prize Recipients

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival unveiled the recipients of its Special Prizes.

This year, the festival will award the French documentary Yémen: Les Enfants et la Guerre (Yemen: Kids and War) with the AMADE Prize. The Press Prize of the ICR will also go to Yémen. The English TV movie Care will be honored with the Prize of the Monaco Red Cross. The German TV movie Fremder Feind (War) will be awarded the SIGNIS Prize: The Silver Dove.

The Golden Nymph’s closing ceremony will also see H.S.H. Prince Albert II awarding one project with the Special Prize of Prince Rainier III. The nominated films are the documentaries Drowning In Plastic and Klatwa Obfitosci.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place from June 14-28, 2019.