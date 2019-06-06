Federation Kids And Planeta Junior Confirm ‘Squish’ Sales

Federation Kids & Family and Planeta Junior finalized sales and co-production agreements for Cottonwood Media’s Squish.

Atresmedia’s NEOX in Spain, Tooniverse in Korea, and Kidz, a new SVOD platform from HOT and Yes, in Israel, have picked up the animated series. NEOX will also co-produce the series in Spain. Based on Jennifer Holm and Matthew Holm’s graphic novels, the slapstick comedy centers on the grade school adventures of an amoeba named Squish.

Cottonwood Media and Planeta Junior produced the series in partnership with Gulli.