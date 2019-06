Up The Ladder: Pier 21 Films

Pier 21 Films appointed Melissa Williamson (pictured) as president and Nicole Butler as chief operating officer.

Williamson partnered with TV and film veteran Laszlo Barna to form Pier 21 Films. She most recently served as executive producer on The Beaverton.

Butler currently oversees day-to-day production of The Beaverton. In the past, she served as head of Business Affairs at Barna-Alper Productions and as VP of Production at both Barna-Alper and Entertainment One.