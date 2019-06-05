Banijay Asia And Motion Content Group Announce Partnership

Banijay Asia partnered with Motion Content Group, a division of GroupM, to create scripted and unscripted content.

Through this partnership, the two companies will leverage their strengths to provide broadcasters and digital platforms with format rights and monetize content being produced.

Deepak Dhar, founder and CEO of Banijay Asia, stated, “While the content industry is growing in the country and we truly are only at the tip of the iceberg, there is a lag in bringing brands to premium content and vice versa. With this partnership we aim to fill that gap of economics and ensure that content reaches its viewers in a faster and more efficient fashion. I know we have found the perfect partner for this in GroupM’s Motion Content Group.”