Dynamic TV Picks Up Worldwide Distribution Rights To ‘Vagrant Queen’

Dynamic Television acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Vagrant Queen.

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, the live-action series is based on the Vault Comics series of the same name. The series follows Elida, a child queen who was outcasted and forced to scavenge the galaxy for shelter. When Elida’s friend finds her and claims her mother is alive, she embarks on a rescue mission. Vagrant Queen will debut on SYFY in the U.S. in 2020.

Daniel March, managing partner at Dynamic TV, said, “Vagrant Queen is the best genre script I read in a very long time. As soon as I put it down, I called Lance [Samuels, executive producer] and told him Dynamic wanted to be his partner. Congrats to Lance, Jem [Garrard, showrunner], and to SYFY for putting together a fantastic creative team behind brilliantly thrilling material. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this show to our worldwide clients.”