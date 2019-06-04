DISCOP Abidjan 2019 Shares Attendance Figures

The sixth edition of DISCOP Abidjan came to close on May 31, 2019.

The three-day market began with an opening ceremony with Sidi Tiémoko Toure, minister of Communications and Media and spokesperson of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire’s government. 517 participants were in attendance, representing 238 companies from 38 countries. Morocco was selected as the Country of Honor.

Additionally, the dates for next year’s market were announced. The seventh edition of DISCOP Abidjan will take place from May 27-29, 2020.