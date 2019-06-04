Amazon Prime Video Nabs Indian Version Of ‘La Famiglia’

Armoza Formats confirmed the pick up of the Indian version of La Famiglia by Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the Indian adaptation will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video under the local title Mind the Malhotras. Originally from United Studios of Israel, La Famiglia revolves around a suburban family’s therapy sessions, where each family member has the chance to bring up embarrassing and insane moments. Mind the Malhotras will be available beginning June 7, 2019.

Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, stated, “We are thrilled to be continuing to collaborate with [Applause Entertainment] and that their adaptation of La Famiglia will be available on Amazon Prime Video, allowing audiences everywhere to enjoy this entertaining and relatable family comedy.”