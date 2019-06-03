SPI/FilmBox Inks Distribution Deal With Salt Mobile

SPI/FilmBox entered a distribution agreement with Swiss telecom provider Salt Mobile.

SPI’s FunBox UHD, Fast&FunBox HD, Gametoon HD, and FightBox HD will all be available on Salt TV.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, stated, “SPI continues to invest and expand its reach in Western Europe. Today, I am proud to announce our new agreement with Salt. As of June, four thematic channels will be available in Switzerland for Salt’s subscribers, with its young and dynamic target audience I am sure that they will all hit the mark.”