Nordisk To Produce ‘Ture Sventon’ For TV4 And C More

Nordisk Film TV Sweden, a Banijay Group company, will produce Ture Sventon och Bermudtriangelns hemlighet (Ture Sventon and the Secret of the Bermuda Triangle) for TV4 and C More.

Inspired by the novels of Åke Holmberg, the six-part series follows an eccentric private detective played by Robert Gustafsson.

Kristoffer Graci, managing director at Nordisk Film TV Sweden, said, “We are so happy to work with TV4 and C More on recreating this family classic. In this new adaptation we are all looking forward to taking the storytelling further as we explore the next stage of this character’s journey within a modern setting.”