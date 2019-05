Up The Ladder: Clovis Entertainment

Asylum Entertainment Group brought on Derek Stoops to lead the newly launched Clovis Entertainment, a production unit to develop drama content for international channels.

Steve Michaels originally launched Asylum Entertainment in 2003 and bought it back from Legendary in April. Stoops previously served as senior vice president of Original Programming at Sony Pictures Television Networks. He’s worked on series such as Absentia, Carter, and Crossing Lines, among others.