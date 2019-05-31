Royal Television Society Announces Student TV Award Nominees

The Royal Television Society (RTS) announced the shortlisted nominees for the 2019 RTS Student Television Awards.

Radio 1 presenters Matt Edmondson and Mollie King will host the awards ceremony on June 28, 2019. The RTS Student Television Awards recognize the audiovisual work created by undergraduate and graduate students across six categories: Animation, Comedy & Entertainment, Drama, Factual, News and Short Form.

Siobhan Greene, head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV and chair of the RTS Student Television Awards, stated, “We were bowled over by the creativity, imagination, heart and energy that went into the entries. It felt thrilling to see so much potential in both the national and regional categories and I’m looking forward to meeting the nominees on the 28 June.”

Find the complete list of nominees online.