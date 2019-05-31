AMCNI – CNE Renews Carriage Deal With Telekom Romania

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI – CNE) renewed its distribution deal with Telekom Romania for its kids’ network Minimax.

As part of the agreement, Telekom Romania will include Minimax in its basic channel package. Telekom Romania subscribers will be able to view series such as Spirit: Riding Free and Masha and the Bear. In July, the channel will premiere the new season of Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own.

Balázs Hajós, vice president of Affiliate Sales, AMCNI – CNE, said, “This agreement builds on our long-term partnership with Telekom Romania by making our popular kids’ network Minimax available widely throughout the region. As AMCNI continues to expand our portfolio of diverse channels, we’re committed to offering premium content to attract and entertain audiences of all ages around the world.”