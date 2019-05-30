MISTCO Delivers ‘Hold My Hand’ To Romania’s Happy TV

MISTCO secured a deal with Romania’s Happy TV for the broadcast of Hold My Hand.

Originally broadcasted by TRT1, the romantic drama revolves the love story between Azra and Cenk. After her father is found dead, Azra and her autistic brother are left with no money or home. Then, she meets Cenk, the love of her life.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales & Marketing at MISTCO, remarked, “We had trust in Hold My Handfrom the day it was launched. We knew that this series was going to become very successful not only in Turkey but also throughout the world. We are very glad to have partnered with Happy TV in Romania. We believe this will be the first of many upcoming deals.”