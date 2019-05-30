Mediaset Buys Stake In ProSiebenSat.1

Mediaset acquired a 9.6 percent stake in the German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1.

For the past five years, Mediaset Italia and Mediaset España have developed a strong relationship with ProSiebenSat.1, as part of the European Media Alliance (EMA).

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, chief executive officer at Mediaset, commented, “The friendly acquisition of a stake in ProSiebenSat.1 is a long-term choice, aimed at creating value with an increasingly international outlook. It strengthens our existing industrial relationship. Mediaset is proud to invest in the future of free-to-air European television. And it is with the future precisely in mind, that the Mediaset Group, by becoming a shareholder of ProSiebenSat.1, confirms its esteem for the current management.”