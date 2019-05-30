eOne Signs Deal With Hypnotic

Entertainment One (eOne) entered an exclusive, multi-year deal with Hypnotic, the production company of Doug Liman, Dave Bartis, and Gene Klein.

As part of the agreement, Hypnotic will develop scripted and unscripted content for television, as well as select new media programming. eOne will serve as studio and distributor for worldwide rights of all projects developed out of the partnership.

Peter Micelli, eOne’s chief strategy officer, Film & Television, stated, “We are looking forward to taking these next steps together because Hypnotic’s entrepreneurial spirit fits perfectly with eOne’s model of selling everywhere in the marketplace and constantly innovating both structure and storytelling.”